The Turn of the Screw
The Bethel Actors Guild production of The Turn of the Screw by Douglas Jones based on the novella by Henry James produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company.
Music by Dr. Charles Hiestand
Directed by Taylor Finely
- The Governess voiced by Sundi Scott
- The Uncle voiced by Ryan Cotter
- Mrs. Grose voiced by Mikayla Miller
- Flora voiced by MaryCait Dolan
- Miles voiced by Gabby Hiestand Salgado
- Peter Quint voiced by Jaela Milford
- Miss Jessel voiced by Rachel Erbaugh