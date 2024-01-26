© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
KYUK Local English News

Local English News: January 26, 2024

Published January 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM AKST
Today:

  • Twenty-three mushers and hundreds of dogs will take off on what's expected to be a fast freezing cold 2024 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race this weekend. Follow along with this year's K300 on 640AM and online at KYUK.org
  • This year's Kuskokwim 300 is supposted to be cold, but it certainly won't be the coldest. We take a look back at 1989's K300.
  • A man in Kasigluk has died following a fire in the village's jail.
  • Francisco Martinezcuello signs off on his final newscast.
KYUK Local English News