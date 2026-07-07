KYUK ventures north to catch Pete Kaiser on the 2026 Iditarod trail

In March, KYUK traveled to Nome and Unalakleet to cover the 54th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race through the lens of Bethel's hometown hero, Pete Kaiser.

Kaiser's ninth-place finish in Nome came just months after he secured his place as the winningest musher in the history of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog

Reporter Samantha Watson and Multimedia Director Gabby Hiestand Salgado share what it meant to travel to Nome to cover the Iditarod finish for KYUK for the first time in decades.