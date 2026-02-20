In Eek, a basketball tournament brought Halong-displaced teams back to their home region

In Eek, KYUK covered the MidCoast League Basketball Tournament for the first time and called games with the help of local voices.

The event featured a roster of Lower Kuskokwim River communities, including teams from Kwigillingok and Kipnuk that traveled from Bethel and Anchorage, where many residents were displaced after Typhoon Halong.

KYUK's Samantha Watson, Gabby Salgado, and Mathew Hunter share what it felt like to be in the gym and what it meant for those teams to play back in their home region.