Climate change & flood risks

Flood risk is a fact of life for residents in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta, along with other parts of the Alaska coastline. Rich Buzard is a researcher with the U.S. Geological Survey. He works at the Pacific Coastal Marine Science Center, studying coastal hazards in Alaska. He is working on a big flood modeling project that looks at all sorts of factors, including: climate change, sea ice decline, sea level rise, and more. He recently published a paper. KYUK’s Sage Smiley spoke with him about his publication.

