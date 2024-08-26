Pollution from Canadian gold mine threatens Yukon Salmon

With the Donlin Gold Mine in the works, people in the region are curious about the history of accidents at other gold mines. A story in the Northern Journal went into issues raised by a Canadian gold mine spill at Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine, which has caused some to worry about the impacts on salmon runs downstream. Joining us on the phone for “Coffee” is Max Graham, who wrote the story. On the phone to speak with him is KYUK’s Johanna Eurich.

