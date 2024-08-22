© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Coffee at KYUK

Electronic & appliance recycling available

Published August 22, 2024 at 9:28 AM AKDT
Getting rid of electronic gear and large appliances is not easy if you live off the road system. For several years Donlin Gold has been hauling out electronic waste from Bethel. It is part of the company’s public service effort. Joining us on the phone for “Coffee” to speak about this program is Rebecca Wilmarth, Donlin’s Community Relations Supervisor, and Samantha Angiak-Miller, the company’s Communications & Community Liaison Coordinator. Speaking with them is KYUK’s Mathew Hunter.

