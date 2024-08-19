© 2024 KYUK
Responding to domestic violence

Published August 19, 2024 at 9:37 AM AKDT
Domestic violence is a fact of life for many Alaskans. Statistics indicate that 70 percent of Alaskans either have experienced domestic violence or know someone who has. Despite that, we need training in order to gather the evidence needed to pursue these issues legally. Today on “Coffee," we will be speaking with Angelia Trujillo, Professor of Nursing at the University of Alaska Anchorage, who will be in Bethel today to make a presentation for the Alaska Forensic Training Academy. Here to speak with her is Gabby Salgado.

