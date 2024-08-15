Incumbent Alaska House Representative C.J. McCormick explains his priorities

Next Tuesday Alaska will hold a primary election. Under the Ranked Choice voting system now in place, all four of the candidates will progress to the ballot in the statewide election in November. But KYUK thinks it’s important to provide a venues for the candidates to talk about the issues and programs they think are important for House District 38, which includes Bethel. Today the guest is Representative C.J. McCormick, the incumbent in the race. Speaking with him is KYUK’s Sage Smiley.

