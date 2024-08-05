Traditional diets during pregnancy are good for babies

There is evidence indicating that traditional diets during pregnancy may improve the health of Indigenous peoples in the YK Delta. Here to talk with KYUK’s Gabby Salgado about their findings is a team of researchers from the Oregon Health and Science University or OHSU. They include Dr. Kent Thornburg, Emeritus Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the OHSU, also Scarlett Hopkins, the Clinical Research Director at the Alaska Native Health and Wellness Research Center in the Moore Institute of Nutrition and Wellness at OHSU. Also on the research team is Dr. Bert Boyer, the Alaska Native Health and Wellness Research Center Director.