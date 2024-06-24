In July, Bethel is hosting a special camp and workshop on protecting salmon. On the phone to speak about the project are Justin Leon with the Kuskokwim Fish Commission, Stephanie McFadden. with Alaska Public Media, and Jessica Reuter Andrews with GBH, public radio in Boston Massachusetts. Here to speak with them is Theresa Quiner, Director of the Kuskokwim Consortium Library, who is deeply involved in organizing the Molly Community Science Salmon Camp and Workshop, scheduled for the week of July 8th.