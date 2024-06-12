© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee at KYUK

Data fights violence against Native women

Published June 12, 2024 at 9:15 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Alaska has some of the highest numbers of missing and murdered indigenous women in the country. One of the many difficult parts of this situation is that it is not clear how many women are missing and/or murdered. Joining us on the phone for “Coffee” today is Dr. Charlene Aqpik Apok. She is the Executive Director for Data at Indigenous Justice, a coalition behind some legislation to change public policy to better address the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women. Here to speak with her is KYUK’S Gabby Salgado.

Coffee at KYUK