Data fights violence against Native women

Alaska has some of the highest numbers of missing and murdered indigenous women in the country. One of the many difficult parts of this situation is that it is not clear how many women are missing and/or murdered. Joining us on the phone for “Coffee” today is Dr. Charlene Aqpik Apok. She is the Executive Director for Data at Indigenous Justice, a coalition behind some legislation to change public policy to better address the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women. Here to speak with her is KYUK’S Gabby Salgado.