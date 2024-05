It’s fire season, and on the phone to join us for “Coffee” are Beth Ipsen and Lily Coyle. Both work in public information to help respond to forest and tundra fires. Beth works for the Bureau of Land Management as the Public Affairs Specialist with the Alaska Fire Service. Lily is the Public Information Officer at the state of Alaska’s Division of Forestry and Fire Protection. Welcome to you both. Here to speak with you is KYUK’s Evan Erickson.