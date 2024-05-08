Monitoring earthquakes in Bethel

Before we visit with two people studying earthquakes in Bethel, we need to catch up on Breakup on the Kuskokwim River.

Breakup conversation

Joining us for “Coffee”, are two researchers studying the earthquakes in the Bethel area. Utpal (OOT-pahl) Dutta (DOOT-tah) is a research Associate at the Environment & Natural Resources Institute at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Annika (Ahn-NEE-kah) Goozen (GOO-zen) is a graduate student at UAA. She has put instruments at the Gladys Jung Elementary School in Bethel to monitor earthquakes. KYUK’s Johanna Eurich spoke to them last week during the national meeting of the Seismological Society of America in Anchorage.