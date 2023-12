Father Michael James Oleksa was a Russian Orthodox priest who worked in the YK Delta area for decades. He recently died unexpectedly of a stroke. During his life, Father Oleksa worked to name the first Yup'ik Saint in the Russian Orthodox Church. Saint Matushka Olga of Kwethluk is also the first woman to become an Orthodox Saint in North America. Shortly before his death, Father Michael spoke with KYUK’s Evan Erickson about how he first met Olga.