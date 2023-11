Joining us for “Coffee” on the phone are Reyne Athanas, the CEO of the SouthWest Alaska Arts Group and Bethy Whalen, a chef, and manager of Bethel’s Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. They are here to talk about “A Taste of Bethel” - the festival that features food from around the world and takes place this Saturday at the Cultural Center. Here to speak with them is KYUK’s Gabby Salgado.