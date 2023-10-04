Witnesses to still living history

Joining us today on the phone for “Coffee” are three people who have decades of experience watching the Alaska Federation of Natives operate. One of them, Joaqlin Estus, is Tlingit from Southeast Alaska who is National Corespondent with Indian Country Today. Another person familiar to longtime listeners to KYUK is Rhonda McBride. She used to be the News Director here and now works with KNBA, the Native-owned radio station in Anchorage. Also on the phone is Steve Heimel, who has among other things worked for the Alaska Public Radio Network, and is now an editor at KYUK. Welcome to you all. Steven, why don’t you start us off.