Joining us on the phone for “Coffee” today is Johnse Ostman, a hydrologist with NOAA who tracked breakup on the Kuskokwim this year. Here to speak with him is KYUK’s Evan Erickson. (a brief conversation)

That’s Johnse Ostman with NOAA. Now in the studio with me is Boyd Bilhovde, the Refuge Manager of the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge, here to talk about managing fisheries on the Kuskokwim River.