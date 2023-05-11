© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
We're replacing our AM radio tower! KYUK 640AM will be going off the air beginning Wednesday, May 5, and remain down for 2 weeks. Tune into KYUK's programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. Thanks for your patience as we work on replacing our AM tower.
Coffee Square
Coffee at KYUK

KYUK tower is coming down & more on breakup

Published May 11, 2023 at 9:23 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Joining us for “Coffee” is Johnse Ostman, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hydrologist tracking breakup on the Kuskokwim.You can hear more about it today on KYUK ,when people up and down the river will be talking about what they are seeing.

Next, we take a look at why KYUK-AM is not on the air right now. KYUK’s Technical Director, Dean Swope, says the station is replacing old equipment. He explains to KYUK’s Sunni Bean that some of the equipment was first put in place in the 1970’s when KYUK’s AM initially began broadcasting.

Coffee at KYUK