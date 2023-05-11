KYUK tower is coming down & more on breakup

Joining us for “Coffee” is Johnse Ostman, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hydrologist tracking breakup on the Kuskokwim.You can hear more about it today on KYUK ,when people up and down the river will be talking about what they are seeing.

Next, we take a look at why KYUK-AM is not on the air right now. KYUK’s Technical Director, Dean Swope, says the station is replacing old equipment. He explains to KYUK’s Sunni Bean that some of the equipment was first put in place in the 1970’s when KYUK’s AM initially began broadcasting.