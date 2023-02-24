Warm ocean temperatures caused chum crash

Today during “Coffee at KYUK” we’ll hear from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s salmon ocean ecology program leader, Dr. Katie Howard. This is the presentation she made about the decline of chum salmon in the Arctic, Yukon, and Kuskokwim Rivers. As you will hear, she says that warmer than normal ocean temperatures in the Bering Sea and the North Pacific between 2016 and 2019 are a likely cause of the unprecedented low chum returns the last few years.

