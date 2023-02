Our subject on "Coffee at KYUK" today is the tuberculosis (TB) outbreak in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Joining us to talk about it is Dr. Anne Zink, the chief medical officer for the Alaska Department of Health, and Dr. Ellen Hodges, the chief of staff at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC). Speaking with them is KYUK’s MaryCait Dolan.