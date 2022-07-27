How Backhaul Alaska works

Backhaul Alaska removed 100,000 pounds of spent vehicles and equipment batteries from bush communities. On the phone to talk about this work today are Dr. Lynn Zender, who is the executive director of Zender Environmental, and John Kyte with the Responsible Battery Coalition, where he’s the director of communications and programs. Here to talk with them about the Solid Waste Alaska Taskforce (SWAT) and the Responsible Battery Coalition (RBC)'s work on the Backhaul Alaska effort is KYUK’s Elyssa Loughlin.

