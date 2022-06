Wildfires have forced residents of St. Mary’s to evacuate. The Red Cross has been working with people to find them shelter and other support. Joining us for “Coffee at KYUK” today is Bryan Casella, who is working for the Red Cross here in Bethel. On the phone is Taylar Sausen. She is the regional director of communications for the Red Cross. Here to talk with them is KYUK’s Olivia Ebertz.