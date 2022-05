The subject this morning is the “Arctic Entries” story telling event this weekend, along with other special events in Bethel this summer. Joining us for “Coffee at KYUK” are Reyne Athanes with the Southwest Alaska Arts Group (SWAG) and on the phone is Theresa Quiner, the director of the Kuskokwim Consortium Library. Also on the phone is KYUK’s Johanna Eurich.