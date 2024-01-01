Riley Board, KDLL

Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL. She enjoys reporting on local government and education. Her work has appeared on Science Friday, National Native News and Alaska Public Media.

Board is a graduate of Middlebury College, where she studied linguistics, English literature and German, and was editor-in-chief of The Middlebury Campus, the student newspaper. She has interned at the Burlington Free Press in Vermont, and at Smithsonian Institution’s Folklife Magazine in Washington D.C. Board hails from Sarasota, Florida.