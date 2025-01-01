Hello, my name is Rick Robb. I have lived here in Bethel for many years and raised my kids here. I am now a proud Grandpa. I love the lifestyle here with fishing, hunting and trapping.

I have a lifelong love for Rock music. I especially appreciate and listen to Progressive Rock and enjoy finding new artists. I have attended many concerts and live shows over the years. I really enjoy bringing Rock music to Bethel and the Y-K Delta.

The Show: Rick's Rock brings you the greatest in Classic and Progressive Rock for your enjoyment (and mine). I do a live show Wednesday nights from 7-9pm on KYUK 640 AM. It repeats Saturday nights 8-10pm on KYUK 90.3 FM. I enjoy playing old favorites as well as finding music you may not have heard before. Tune in for some good music.