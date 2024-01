Livestream coverage of the Kuskokwim 300

Tune in here for KYUK's livestream coverage of the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300.



Thursday January 25

6:30pm Musher's drawing

Friday January 26

8:00pm K300 start

Saturday January 27

12:00pm Mass start of the Akiak Dash

5:00pm Approximate finish of the Akiak Dash

Sunday January 28

All day Kuskokwim 300 finish

Monday January 29

6:00pm Musher's banquet