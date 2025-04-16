Bethel’s littlest mushers close out K300 race season

A fleet of energetic mushers took to the starting line of the last sled dog races of the K300 Race Committee's season on the evening of April 16. Clad in brightly-colored snowpants and patterned mittens, they were also the season’s youngest mushers.

The kids’ fun run began on Charles Family Lake in Bethel. Each racer, pulled by a team of one or two dogs, was under the age of 10 and was followed by an adult on a snowmachine.

Parents and grandparents came out to cheer on the young mushers. Seven-year-old Aylee Kaiser, daughter of K300 champ Pete Kaiser of Bethel, took first place running her dad’s dogs. All the racers received official certificates and K300 pins after crossing the finish line.

The K300 Junior Championship followed. Racers had to be younger than 17 years old. The mushers raced an 8-mile out-and-back with up to five dogs on the line, also accompanied by snowmachine support. Seventeen-year-old Charlie Chingliak of Akiachak came in first place, winning $250 of a $1,000 race purse.

Racers and families rounded out the season in a finish line barbecue of hot dogs and treats in the April evening sun.