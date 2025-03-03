© 2025 KYUK
Multigenerational mushing on full display in 2025 Doubles Race

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published March 3, 2025 at 5:50 PM AKST
Father-son duo Jeffrey Chingliak and Jeffrey Chingliak Jr. get ready to take off upriver in the Kuskokwim 300 Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Father-son duo Jeffrey Chingliak and Jeffrey Chingliak Jr. get ready to take off upriver in the Kuskokwim 300 Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Mike Williams Jr. sits in his sled as his son Daniel steers them to the finish line. March 1, 2025.
Mike Williams Jr. sits in his sled as his son Daniel steers them to the finish line of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mia Pavilla stands with a sled dog before she rides in the Doubles Race as the second rider for her brother Jason. March 1, 2025.
Mia Pavilla stands with a sled dog before she rides in the Doubles Race with her brother Jason on March 1, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Robert Charles Jr. and rider Coleson Nicholas cruise to the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Robert Charles Jr. and rider Coleson Nicholas cruise to the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Nine mushers, along with nine secondary riders, competed in the Kuskokwim 300 Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Nine mushers, along with nine secondary riders, competed in the Kuskokwim 300 Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Jeffrey Chingliak Jr., who rode in the Doubles Race with his father, sits with sled dogs before the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Jeffrey Chingliak Jr., who rode in the Doubles Race with his father, sits with sled dogs before the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. (far left) and little brother Blake (center left) prepare for the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025. Akiachak musher Tory Fitzpatrick (center right) and his son stand with them.
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. (far left) and little brother Blake (center left) prepare for the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025. Akiachak musher Tory Fitzpatrick (center right) and his son stand with them.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Raymond Alexie and his cousin Thaddeus Chaney prepare for the start of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Raymond Alexie and his cousin Thaddeus Chaney prepare for the start of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Spectators cheer as mushers approach the finish line of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Spectators cheer as mushers approach the finish line of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Nine mushers competed in the Kuskokwim 300 Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Nine mushers competed in the Kuskokwim 300 Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Schouviller Wassilie Jr., with his younger brother Blake in his sled bag, approaches the finish line of the Doubles Race in first place. March 1, 2025.
Schouviller Wassilie Jr., with his younger brother Blake in his sled bag, approaches the finish line of the Doubles Race in first place. March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
After crossing the finish line in first place inside of Schouviller Wassilie Jr's sled bag, Blake Wassilie (right) is congratulated by ap'a Joe Bavilla.
After crossing the finish line in first place inside of his older brother's sled bag, Blake Wassilie (right) is congratulated by ap'a Joe Bavila on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Blake Wassilie helps his brother Schouviller at the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Blake Wassilie helps his brother Schouviller at the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A sled dog waits patiently on the line after running in the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
A sled dog waits patiently on the line after running in the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Raymond Alexie takes second place in the Doubles Race with his cousin Thaddeus Chaney riding along in his sled
Raymond Alexie takes second place in the Doubles Race with his cousin Thaddeus Chaney riding along in his sled on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Thaddeus Chaney is scooped up in a big hug from ap'a Joe Bavilla after having crossed the finish line of the Doubles Race in Raymond Alexie's sled bag on March 1, 2025.
Thaddeus Chaney is scooped up in a big hug from ap'a Joe Bavilla after having crossed the finish line of the Doubles Race in Raymond Alexie's sled bag on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A sled dog waits patiently for the start of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
A sled dog waits patiently for the start of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Daniel Williams stands at father Mike Williams Jr.'s sled at the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Daniel Williams stands at father Mike Williams Jr.'s sled at the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Daniel Williams with grandfather Mike Williams Sr. after a third place finish in the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Daniel Williams with grandfather Mike Williams Sr. after a third place finish in the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Father and son Jeffrey Chingliak and Jeffrey Chingliak Jr. cross the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Father and son Jeffrey Chingliak and Jeffrey Chingliak Jr. cross the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Leighton Wassilie (right) and Nelson Lomack finish the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025. The pair were the only two to opt to ride in two sleds for the race.
Leighton Wassilie (right) and Nelson Lomack finish the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025. The pair were the only two to opt to ride in two sleds for the race.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Carl and Daniel Ekamrak cross the finish line of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Carl and Daniel Ekamrak cross the finish line of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Darren George and rider Jed Nose are seen at the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Darren George and rider Jed Nose are seen at the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Jeffrey Chingliak Jr. helps his father tend to his dog team at the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
Jeffrey Chingliak Jr. helps his father tend to his dog team at the finish of the Doubles Race on March 1, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

On March 1 on the Bethel riverfront, seasoned mushers joined forces with youngsters barely able to see over the handlebars to take on a 35-mile overland and river trail for the annual Doubles Race. For the lower Kuskokwim communities keeping mushing strong in the region, it was a family affair.

Akiachak’s Schouviller Wassillie Jr. was the first to cross the finish line under gray skies and light snowfall, a little more than two and half hours after leaving Bethel. A small head peeked out of the sled bag: Wassillie Jr.'s little brother, Blake.

The younger Wassillie had the rare distinction of clinching victory, including a $3,700 grand prize, while also catching some Z’s. At the finish line, he quickly disappeared into a warm pickup truck.

"He was sleeping. He was cold, he said," Wassillie Jr. said.

The 2025 Doubles Race win follows Wassillie Jr.’s rookie victory in the 2024 Akiak Dash and recent third place finish in the 2025 Akiak Dash. He also placed 11th this year in his first-ever Bogus Creek 150, with his lead dogs Big Boy and Tiffany going the distance.

Only 4 minutes later, Kwethluk’s Raymond Alexie pulled in second with another child zipped up in the bag: his little cousin, Thaddeus Chaney. Alexie said that the pair wasn’t able to take back the lead after being passed by the Wassillie brothers early in the race.

"Junior took the lead at the [Napaskiak] Slough, or before the [Napaskiak] Slough; my sled started dragging," Alexie said.

Alexie said that he also found his young teammate dozing on the trail.

"He fell asleep here and there," Alexie said.

But spectator Joe Bavila was prouder than ever to see Chaney finish.

"Yup’ik way, that’s my grandson. I’m the best cheerleader ever," Bavila said.

Around 15 minutes after Alexie’s arrival, the tables turned. This time, it was a child standing on the runners and an adult zipped in the bag: Akiak veteran Mike Williams Jr. and his son Daniel.

"He didn't want to [drive], and then his legs started to get a little sore, I think, sitting in the sled. And he finally said, yeah, he'll drive," Williams Jr. said.

Williams Jr. was fresh off a first-place finish in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150, a feat he last accomplished in 2006. In the 2024 February 50 Doubles Race, he and another son, Kohle, took first place.

All but one of the nine teams in this year’s Doubles Race shared single sleds. The exceptions were Akiachak teammates Leighton Wassillie and Nelson Lomack, the latter standing on the runners of a vintage wooden sled once used by the pair’s late grandfather.

Because it fell on March 1 and followed a shorter route, this year’s race was simply called the Doubles Race. In its third year, the leg traveling from Bethel downriver to Napaskiak was nixed due to rough ice, shaving around 15 miles off the normally 50-mile race.

The date of the final race in the Kuskokwim 300 (K300) Delta Championship Series, the two-day Campout Race, has yet to be determined. The Alexie Racing Kennel currently leads the Williams Racing Kennel in the series by just 2 points. Bethel’s Kaiser Racing Kennel is more than 10 points behind, in third place, meaning one of the top two spots will be crowned champion, winning $5,000 worth of dog food, $1,000 of air freight, and an iPhone 15.

For the latest updates on the K300 Delta Championship Series and full race results, visit the K300 website.
Kuskokwim 300
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson