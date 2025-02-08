Slideshow: Start of the 2025 Akiak Dash
At noon on Feb. 8, the 2025 Akiak Dash started swiftly as 16 mushers sped off onto the frozen Kuskokwim River.
The race is a 60 mile loop that traditionally runs to the village of Aniak and back. Due to dangerous overflow in the Akiachak area, the 2025 race was routed along the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race course up the Gweek River to an overland trail behind Tuluksak. The racers will not come into Akiak.
Among the competitors are former Akiak Dash champion Raymond Alexie from Kwethluk, who won the dash in 2023 and remains undefeated in any local race. Also racing is 2024 champ Schouviller Wassillie Jr. of Akiachak, who won the race as a 16-year-old rookie.
The racers will turn back at the halfway mark and end back at the start line in Bethel later this afternoon.