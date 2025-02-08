© 2025 KYUK
Slideshow: Start of the 2025 Akiak Dash

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published February 8, 2025 at 3:39 PM AKST
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk quickly takes the lead in the 2025 Akiak Dash.
1 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Michael Larson prepares his team to run the 2025 Akiak Dash.
2 of 27
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK


MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A volunteer helps mushers keep their dogs calm at the start of the 2025 Akiak Dash.
3 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Kwethluk musher Raymond Alexie prepares his team for the Akiak Dash. Feb. 8, 2025.
4 of 27
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK


MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sled dogs wait in the bed of a truck at the start of the 2025 Akiak Dash.
5 of 27
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK


MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A race fan poses with musher Anthony Olick. While Olick is not running in this years' Akiak Dash, he was at the race start in support of his son Solomon Olick. Feb. 8, 2025.
6 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Kwethluk musher Raymond Alexie prepares his team for the Akiak Dash. Feb. 8, 2025.
7 of 27
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK


MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mushers, handlers, and spectators gather at the start of the 2025 Akiak Dash. Feb. 8, 2025.
8 of 27
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK


MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Dogs pop their heads out of a sled that transported them downriver to Bethel for the start of the 2025 Akiak Dash. Feb. 8, 2025.
9 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Akiachak musher Charlie Chingliak at the start of the Akiak Dash. Feb. 8, 2025.
10 of 27
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK


MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mushers move up the trail in a cluster not far from the start of the 2025 Akiak Dash.
11 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Maurice Green and John Simon help to hook up George Manutoli's dog team at the start of the 2025 Akiak Dash. George is running a team from John Simon's kennel.
12 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
As the race time nears, dogs are increasingly excited and ready to run. Race volunteers help teams keep them calm and in place.
13 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Spyridon Chaney gears up for the start of the 2025 Akiak Dash. Chaney is running his Grandfather's team, Father Alexander Larson.
14 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Young fans line-up along the Kuskokwim ice road for the start of the 2025 Akiak Dash Sled dog race.
15 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Amanda Otto and Father Alexander Larson pose with lead dog, Carbon, at the start of the 2025 Akiak Dash. Amanda is a dog handler for K300 musher, Jeff King, and Carbon is a dog King sold to Fr. Larson's kennel.
16 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
George Manutoli of Akiachak waves at mushing fans along the ice road near the mouth of the Gweek River during the 2025 Akiak Dash.
17 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Lewis Pavilla of Kwthluk and Dray Pasitnak of of Akiachak head towards the mouth of the Gweek River during the 2025 Akiak Dash.
18 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Young race fans gear-up for the start of the 2025 Akiak Dash in Bethel.
19 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
A group of mushers head towards the mouth of the Gweek River during the 2025 Akiak Dash. This year the approximately 62-mile trail will take mushers up the Gweek River and onto an overland trail where they will turnaround and head back down to Bethel.
20 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Lewis Pavilla of Kwethluk waves at mushing fans along the Kuskokwim ice road during the 2025 Akiak Dash.
21 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Rayme Nose of Akiachak turns the corner off of Straight Slough and onto the main Kuskokwim River during the 2025 Akiak Dash.
22 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Musher John George of Akiachak races the Akiak Dash sitting on a wooden seat attached to his sled. Feb. 8, 2025.
23 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
A group of mushers led by Spyridon Chaney of Napaskiak turn the corner off of Straight Slough and onto the main Kuskokwim River during the 2025 Akiak Dash.
24 of 27
Katie Baldwin Basile


Katie Baldwin Basile
Mushers on the trail of the 2025 Akiak Dash.


Josiah Swope / KYUK
Mushers on the trail of the 2025 Akiak Dash.


Josiah Swope / KYUK
Mushers on the trail of the 2025 Akiak Dash.


Josiah Swope / KYUK

At noon on Feb. 8, the 2025 Akiak Dash started swiftly as 16 mushers sped off onto the frozen Kuskokwim River.

The race is a 60 mile loop that traditionally runs to the village of Aniak and back. Due to dangerous overflow in the Akiachak area, the 2025 race was routed along the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race course up the Gweek River to an overland trail behind Tuluksak. The racers will not come into Akiak.

Among the competitors are former Akiak Dash champion Raymond Alexie from Kwethluk, who won the dash in 2023 and remains undefeated in any local race. Also racing is 2024 champ Schouviller Wassillie Jr. of Akiachak, who won the race as a 16-year-old rookie.

The racers will turn back at the halfway mark and end back at the start line in Bethel later this afternoon.
