Slideshow: Start of the 2025 Akiak Dash

A group of mushers head towards the mouth of the Gweek River during the 2025 Akiak Dash. This year the approximately 62-mile trail will take mushers up the Gweek River and onto an overland trail where they will turnaround and head back down to Bethel.

Katie Baldwin Basile