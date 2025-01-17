© 2025 KYUK
Alexie clinches Holiday Classic win as mushing season slowly takes shape

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published January 17, 2025 at 1:26 PM AKST
Musher Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk takes first place in the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race in front of the small boat harbor in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
Musher Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk takes first place in the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race in front of the small boat harbor in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Dog teams line up on the frozen Kuskokwim River in Bethel for the mass start of the Holiday Classic sled dog race on Jan. 16, 2025.
Dog teams line up on the frozen Kuskokwim River in Bethel for the mass start of the Holiday Classic sled dog race on Jan. 16, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mushers wait in anticipation of the flag to signal the start of the Holiday Classic sled dog race on Jan. 16, 2025.
Mushers wait in anticipation of the flag to signal the start of the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A handler uses an axe to chip away river ice at the start of the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
A handler uses an axe to chip away river ice at the start of the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sled dogs line up along the frozen Kuskokwim River for the start of the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on Jan. 16, 2025.
Sled dogs line up along the frozen Kuskokwim River for the start of the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on Jan. 16, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Seventeen mushers take off for the mass start of the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
Seventeen mushers take off for the mass start of the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mushers and their handlers prep dog teams for the 50-mile Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
Mushers and their handlers prep dog teams for the 50-mile Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Musher Michael Larson takes second place in the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
Musher Michael Larson takes second place in the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak finishes in third place in the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak finishes in third place in the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Musher Pete Kaiser of Bethel finishes in fourth place in the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
Musher Pete Kaiser of Bethel finishes in fourth place in the 2025 Holiday Classic sled dog race on the Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 16, 2025.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK

Despite a rough start to the 2025 mushing season and the postponement of every Kuskokwim 300 (K300) Race Committee-sponsored race thus far, Jan. 16 proved to be a great day to run dogs on the Kuskokwim River for the Holiday Classic sled dog race.

Following his victory in the 32-mile Season Opener sprint race, the Kwethluk phenom Raymond Alexie dominated the 50-mile Holiday Classic, racing from the Bethel riverfront to the Gweek River and back in 3 hours and 28 minutes to nab $3,200.

As Alexie’s eight-dog A-team chomped frozen hamburger patties at the finish line, he summed up his strategy.

"I paced the team about 2, just about 2 miles out, and just let ‘em go," Alexie said.

Alexie’s long-time friend from Kwethluk, newcomer Michael Larson, crossed the finish line just 9 minutes later to take second, racing Alexie’s B-team of dogs and grabbing $2,900.

On the return trip to Bethel, Larson was able to pass seasoned musher Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak, who came in third just 5 minutes behind Larson, winning $2,600.

Williams Jr. said that his bootied dogs handled the mix of soft snow and shell ice well, but that he had to manage their interest in grabbing mouthfuls of snow mid-run.

"I had a couple dogs that were wanting to dip snow, and they were dipping hard. I stopped to take their necklines off and let them eat snow for a bit," Williams Jr. said.

Williams Jr., who is registered to compete against Alexie in this year’s rescheduled Kuskokwim 300, said that training opportunities have been few and far between.

"This is like my third time on the sled this year," Williams Jr. said.

A total of 16 racers finished the Holiday Classic, the second in the five-race Delta Championship series. A total of $25,000 will be paid out to the top 15 finishers. Find complete results for the Holiday Classic by visiting the K300 website.
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
