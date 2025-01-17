Alexie clinches Holiday Classic win as mushing season slowly takes shape

Despite a rough start to the 2025 mushing season and the postponement of every Kuskokwim 300 (K300) Race Committee-sponsored race thus far, Jan. 16 proved to be a great day to run dogs on the Kuskokwim River for the Holiday Classic sled dog race.

Following his victory in the 32-mile Season Opener sprint race, the Kwethluk phenom Raymond Alexie dominated the 50-mile Holiday Classic, racing from the Bethel riverfront to the Gweek River and back in 3 hours and 28 minutes to nab $3,200.

As Alexie’s eight-dog A-team chomped frozen hamburger patties at the finish line, he summed up his strategy.

"I paced the team about 2, just about 2 miles out, and just let ‘em go," Alexie said.

Alexie’s long-time friend from Kwethluk, newcomer Michael Larson, crossed the finish line just 9 minutes later to take second, racing Alexie’s B-team of dogs and grabbing $2,900.

On the return trip to Bethel, Larson was able to pass seasoned musher Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak, who came in third just 5 minutes behind Larson, winning $2,600.

Williams Jr. said that his bootied dogs handled the mix of soft snow and shell ice well, but that he had to manage their interest in grabbing mouthfuls of snow mid-run.

"I had a couple dogs that were wanting to dip snow, and they were dipping hard. I stopped to take their necklines off and let them eat snow for a bit," Williams Jr. said.

Williams Jr., who is registered to compete against Alexie in this year’s rescheduled Kuskokwim 300 , said that training opportunities have been few and far between.

"This is like my third time on the sled this year," Williams Jr. said.