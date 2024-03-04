© 2024 KYUK
Kwethluk’s Raymond Alexie wins Bethel Sprint Mushers’ 2-day race

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published March 4, 2024 at 3:36 PM AKST
Kwethluk musher Raymond Alexie had the fastest cumulative time over the Bethel Sprint Mushers Club's two-day race on March 2, 2024.
1 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1809.jpg
Kwethluk musher Raymond Alexie had the fastest cumulative time over the Bethel Sprint Mushers Club's two-day race on March 2, 2024.
Sage Smiley / KYUK
Dogs wait at the start line.
2 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1745.jpg
Dogs wait at the start line.
Sage Smiley / KYUK
3 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1784.jpg
Sage Smiley / KYUK
4 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1692.jpg
Sage Smiley / KYUK
5 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1773.jpg
Sage Smiley / KYUK
Sage Smiley
6 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1767.jpg
Sage Smiley
KYUK
7 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1804.jpg
Sage Smiley / KYUK
8 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1776.jpg
Sage Smiley / KYUK
9 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1678.jpg
Sage Smiley / KYUK
10 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1779.jpg
Sage Smiley / KYUK
11 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1684.jpg
Sage Smiley / KYUK
Raymond Alexie checks on his dogs before the start of the second day of racing, March 2, 2024.
12 of 12  — 240302_SSmiley_SprintRace-1753.jpg
Raymond Alexie checks on his dogs before the start of the second day of racing, March 2, 2024.
Sage Smiley / KYUK

While Iditarod mushers set out on the trail to Nome over the weekend, mushers from up and down the Kuskokwim River gathered in Bethel for a much shorter, faster dog sled race.

Over two days, 16 mushers and dozens of dogs from villages on the Kuskokwim River competed for a cut of the Bethel Sprint Mushers Club’s $30,000 purse.

Every two minutes, teams took off from the frozen river in front of Bethel’s small boat harbor, running about nine miles up the Kuskokwim to the mouth of the Gweek River, around an island, and back to Bethel.

Then the next day, they did it again, with the previous day’s slowest team starting first and the leader starting last. The fastest cumulative time over the two days won top honors.

In the end, Kewthluk’s powerhouse Raymond Alexie finished on top of the pack in a total of 2:35:33 over the two-day race, followed by Akiak’s Mike Williams Jr. in second place and Kwethluk’s Herman Phillip in third. Fourth place Darren George of Akiachak was just 25 seconds behind.

The race was the Bethel Sprint Mushers Club’s second race of the season. The first race, just after the new year, was also won by Raymond Alexie.
