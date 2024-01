Last year's Iditarod champion Ryan Redington was the first musher to pass the outbound Tuluksak checkpoint, 50 miles into this year’s Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race.

Redington’s 12-dog team flew through the first sixth of the race in approximately 3 hours and 54 minutes, averaging around 12.82 miles per hour. From Tuluksak, teams continue on to Kalskag, just under 50 miles farther up the trail.

This is Redington's first Kuskokwim 300 race.