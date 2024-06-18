2-week Yukon gillnet closures announced for additional lower river communities and Innoko River

To protect the bulk of the Yukon River chinook salmon run, state and federal fisheries managers have announced upcoming two-week closures of all gillnet fishing for additional lower Yukon River communities and the Innoko River.

These closures come following announcements of two-week closures for coastal communities and as far upriver as the community of Marshall.

Coastal District and District 1 (Chevak, Hooper Bay, Scammon Bay, Emmonak, Nunam Iqua, Alakanuk, Kotlik)

In the Coastal District and District 1, all gillnets must be removed from the water from Wednesday, June 19 at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, July 3 at 8 p.m.

District 2 (Mountain Village, Pitkas Point, St. Mary’s, Pilot Station, Marshall)

In District 2, all gillnets must be removed from the water from Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. to Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

District 3 (Russian Mission, Holy Cross)

In District 3, all gillnets must be removed from the water from Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. to Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

Innoko River (including Shageluk)

On the Innoko River, all gillnets must be removed from the water from Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m.

During all closures, fishing for non-salmon species is permitted, but is limited to hook and line with a rod or pole, dipnet, beach seine, hand line, longline, fyke net, lead, and spear. Pink and sockeye salmon may be retained, but all chinook and chum must be released alive.

For more information contact Alaska Department of Fish and Game Area Management Biologist Deena Jallen at 907-949-1320, or United States Fish and Wildlife Service Subsistence Fishery Manager Holly Carroll at 907-351-3029.