Fisheries managers announce 2-week Yukon River gillnet closures

To protect the bulk of the Yukon River chinook salmon run, state and federal fisheries managers have announced upcoming two-week closures of all gillnet fishing for the lower Yukon River and coastal communities.

Coastal District and District 1 (Chevak, Hooper Bay, Scammon Bay, Emmonak, Nunam Iqua, Alakanuk, Kotlik)

In the Coastal District and District 1, all gillnets must be removed from the water from Wednesday, June 19 at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, July 3 at 8 p.m.

District 2 (Mountain Village, Pitkas Point, St. Mary’s, Pilot Station, Marshall)

In District 2, all gillnets must be removed from the water from Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. to Friday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

During both closures, fishing for non-salmon species is permitted, but limited to hook and line with a rod or pole, dipnet, beach seine, hand line, longline, fyke net, lead, and spear. Pink and sockeye salmon may be retained, but all chinook and chum must be released alive.

For more information, contact Alaska Department of Fish and Game area management biologist Deena Jallen at 907-949-1320 or United States Fish and Wildlife Service subsistence fishery manager Holly Carroll at 907-351-3029.