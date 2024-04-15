© 2024 KYUK
Fed. Subsistence Board adds 4 coastal communities to Kuskokwim moose hunt

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published April 15, 2024 at 6:58 PM AKDT
A bull moose harvested by a proxy hunter is loaded into the back of a pickup truck in Bethel on Sept. 6, 2023.
Orutsararmiut Native Council Fisheries
A bull moose harvested by a proxy hunter is loaded into the back of a pickup truck in Bethel on Sept. 6, 2023.

The Federal Subsistence Board has added four coastal communities to the Kuskokwim River moose hunt area.

The villages of Kipnuk, Kongiganak, Kwigillingok and Quinhagak will be eligible to harvest moose in the Kuskokwim River hunt area in Unit 18, beginning this summer.

The board met in Anchorage from April 2-5, to consider changes to federal subsistence hunting and trapping regulations, and consult with Alaska Native corporations on wildlife regulatory proposals. According to a news release, the board adopted 27 out of the 38 proposals, and deferred consideration on one proposal. According to the release, the board also considered 18 wildlife closure proposals, and voted to maintain the status quo on the majority – 15 of them.

In addition to adding the four communities to the Kuskokwim River moose hunt, the Federal Subsistence Board also extended the moose season around Quinhagak to October 15, and slightly modified the hunt area.

The regulation changes go into effect on July 1 of this year.
