3 Pilot Station men cited for spotlighting and killing an out-of-season moose

Three Pilot Station men have been issued citations by Alaska Wildlife Troopers for allegedly killing a moose out of season after shining the animal with an artificial light.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch notice that they discovered a video on Oct. 14, 2023 of a moose being spotlighted with an artificial light before being shot by someone from a boat.

The Wildlife Troopers said that they used search warrants to determine that three men from Pilot Station took an antlered bull moose in early October on Driftwood Slough, part of the state’s Game Management Unit 18 Remainder. The kill happened outside the state-designated moose season, which closed on Sept. 30. Troopers said that it also happened at night, using a handheld spotlight, which violates state hunting regulations.

Troopers have cited 34-year-old Brandon Alick, 25-year-old Jason Norton, and 29-year-old Noel Polty, all of Pilot Station, with taking the moose during a closed season, taking big game with an artificial light, and unlawful possession or transportation of big game.

Troopers said that they seized the spotlight and moose as evidence.

The three men are scheduled for arraignment on March 14 in Emmonak.