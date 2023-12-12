Federal moose hunt registration opens for lower Kuskokwim communities

The Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge has announced a registration opportunity for a federal subsistence moose hunt on specific federal lands west of the Kilbuck Mountains in Zone 2 of the Unit 18 management area (see map below). The hunt runs from Dec. 20 to Jan. 31 and is only open to residents of 15 lower Kuskokwim communities: Akiachak, Akiak, Atmautluak, Bethel, Eek, Kalskag, Kasigluk, Kwethluk, Lower Kalskag, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Nunapitchuk, Oscarville, Tuluksak, and Tuntutuliak.

Federal managers will issue 45 registration permits on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters interested in registering should call the federal refuge information line at 907-543-1008 and leave a voicemail with their name, phone number, and village of residence on Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. According to a press release from the refuge, any registration voicemails received before 9 a.m. on Dec. 15 will be deemed void.

Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge

Hunters who harvested a moose in any other hunt during the 2023 season are ineligible for this permit.

Moose harvested in the upcoming federal hunt must be one-antlered bull moose with at least one antler attached to one side of the head.

Hunters need a valid state of Alaska hunting license and have to report their harvest no less than three days after taking a moose. Unsuccessful hunters will also need to file a report no less than seven days after the close of the season.

For more information, contact refuge subsistence specialist Aaron P. Moses at 907-543-1021 or 907-543-315, or email aaron_moses@fws.gov.