State extends moose hunt in southern portion of Unit 18 management area

Under an emergency extension issued by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, moose hunting will be allowed until Oct. 15 in the portion of the Unit 18 management area spanning roughly from the Eek River drainage south to Carter Bay.

The decision, which opened moose hunting on Oct. 1, is aimed at providing opportunities for residents affected by fuel shortages in Quinhagak. According to the state, tribal leaders and local residents said that fuel had run out in the community as of mid-September, despite efforts to ration what was available. The regular season ran from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.

The bag limit for the extended hunt is one antlered bull, and hunters who have already harvested a moose in the current regular season are not eligible to participate. Permits can be obtained in the communities of Quinhagak and Eek.