Hunting & Fishing

Fisheries managers announce 5 more set net openings on the Kuskokwim River

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published July 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM AKDT
Federally qualified subsistence users will have five more opportunities to set their nets on the Kuskokwim River to target what remains of this year’s massive sockeye run. The decision is aimed at conserving chinook, chum, and early coho stocks.

Twelve-hour openers:

  • Monday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Six-hour openers:

  • Monday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Set nets are restricted to 6-inch or less mesh and may not exceed 75 feet in length and 45 meshes in depth. Nets may not be operated more than 100 feet from the ordinary high-water mark, must be attached to the bank, and must be substantially fished perpendicular to shore.

