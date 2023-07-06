© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Hunting & Fishing

Fisheries managers announce variety of additional Kuskokwim River openers

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published July 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM AKDT
Gillnet fishing on the Kuskokwim River near Aniak.
Dave Cannon
/
Gillnet fishing on the Kuskokwim River near Aniak.

Amid a massive sockeye run on the Kuskokwim River, there will be at least two more opportunities to deploy gillnets. The announcement came on Thursday’s episode of “Fish Talk” on KYUK, and the openers are:

  • A 24-hour set net opener from Friday, July 7 at 5 p.m. to Saturday, July 8 at 5 p.m.
  • A 6-hour set and drift net opener on Tuesday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • In the Aniak Box (upstream boundary of the YDNWR), no gillnets, but limited rod and reel salmon fishing opens on July 7 at 12:01 a.m.

    Details for the Aniak Box opener: Chinook salmon under 20 inches (as measured from the mid eye to the tail fork) may be retained with no bag or possession limits
    Chinook salmon exceeding 20 inches (as measured from the mid eye to the tail fork) may be retained with a 2 per day, 2 in possession limit.
    Sockeye and pink salmon may be retained with no bag or possession limits.
    Chum and coho salmon may not be retained, and must be returned to the water alive and unharmed.

Set nets in these Kusko openings are restricted to 6-inch or less mesh and may not exceed 75 feet in length and 45 meshes in depth. Nets may not be operated more than 100 feet from the ordinary high-water mark, must be attached to the bank, and substantially fished perpendicular to shore.

Gillnets are restricted to 6-inch or less mesh and may not exceed 45 meshes in depth and 50 fathoms (300-feet) in aggregate (total set and drift gillnet) length below the Johnson River and 25 fathoms (150 feet) in aggregate (total set and drift gillnet) length above the Johnson River. Federally qualified subsistence users may retain all salmon during these periods.

Hunting & Fishing
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
