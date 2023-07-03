48-hour set net opportunity begins Fourth of July on Kuskokwim River

Following the June 30 24-hour set net opener on the Kuskokwim River, fisheries managers have announced an opportunity for federally qualified subsistence users that is twice as long and just in time for Independence Day.



The 48-hour opener begins July 4 at 9 a.m. and ends July 6 at 9 a.m.

Set nets are restricted to 6-inch or less mesh and may not exceed 75 feet in length and 45 meshes in depth. Nets may not be operated more than 100 feet from the ordinary high-water mark, must be attached to the bank, and must be substantially fished perpendicular to shore.