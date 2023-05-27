State weighs in on Yukon River fisheries closures

Following grim forecasts and closures for Yukon River summer chum and king salmon announced by federal managers on May 25, the state issued its own restrictions on May 26.

On June 2 at 8 p.m., salmon fishing will close in the Coastal District and District 1, which includes the communities of Chevak, Hooper Bay, Scammon Bay, Emmonak, Nunam Iqua, Alakanuk, and Kotlik.

On June 4 at 8 p.m., salmon fishing will close in District 2, which includes the communities of Mountain Village, Pitkas Point, St. Mary’s, Pilot Station, and Marshall.

Non-salmon fishing will be permitted during the closures, with gillnets limited to 4-inch or smaller mesh and 60 feet or less in length. These nets must be operated as a set net near shore. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, further restrictions could be put in place if it appears that salmon are being targeted with this gear.

Dip nets, beach seines, and hook and line gear may be used for non-salmon species, as well as pink and sockeye salmon. Chinook and summer chum must be released alive.

Fishing opportunities for summer chum salmon with selective gear types could be announced depending on projected escapement.