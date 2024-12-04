Water restored to most of Russian Mission, with boil notice in place

The water pump supplying potable water to the Yukon River community of Russian Mission has been repaired, the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reported on Dec. 4.

While a supply line connecting water to some households is still frozen, the State Emergency Operations Center reported that water is circulating throughout the community. Russian Mission Water Plant estimates that the line will be operational within the next few days.

The Alaska Department of Conservation has issued a boil water notice for all water in circulation in Russian Mission. The Iqugmuit Traditional Council also received bottled water donated by regional health provider the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC), which emergency officials report was distributed to community members.

In an emailed statement, YKHC reported that “YKHC’s Office of Environmental Health Remote Maintenance Workers provided technical assistance to water plant operators and helped troubleshoot water pump issues, which were resolved late [on Dec. 2].”

YKHC noted that on Tuesday, Dec. 3, they provided additional maintenance support to work in conjunction with Russian Mission’s water plant operators to make additional repairs.

The City of Russian Mission confirmed that the issue has been resolved and that the city is no longer waiting on a new pump.

Although water has been restored, Russian Mission School will continue to be remote until further notice. The local health clinic is open.