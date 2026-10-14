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Halong: 1 year after the storm

Kipnuk ten months after ex-typhoon Halong hit Alaska's coast in October of 2025.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
/
KYUK
Kipnuk ten months after ex-typhoon Halong hit Alaska's coast in October of 2025.

Halong: 1 year after the storm

One year after ex-typhoon Halong, KYUK looks at how the crisis has shined a light on what is still missing from disaster response, and what tribal communities need to protect a way of life bound to the land.