Halong: 1 year after the storm

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Just days before ex-typhoon Halong, Marie White traveled from Bethel to her hometown of Kwigillingok to celebrate her 67th birthday among her daughters and grandchildren. This year, the whole family is back together in Bethel, with little idea when they may be able to return home.
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Over the past year, Kipnuk residents and contractors have been working to repair the storm-battered village. Crews on the ground say it’s a physical — and emotional — investment, even as the long-term future of the community remains in question.
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In October 2025, daily life in dozens of Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities was suddenly interrupted when the remnants of Typhoon Halong slammed into the coast. Over the past year, the crisis has shined a light on what is still missing from disaster response, and what tribal communities need to protect a way of life bound to the land.