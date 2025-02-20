© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Calista announces $13.1M spring distribution

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published February 20, 2025 at 10:46 AM AKST
Calista is the regional Native corporation for much of Western Alaska.
Calista Corporation
Calista is the regional Native corporation for much of Western Alaska.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta’s regional corporation has announced that it will distribute $13.1 million to its almost 38,500 shareholders this spring.

The Calista Corporation said that the spring distribution will once again be its largest ever, surpassing last spring’s distribution of $12.1 million.

Calista said that its average shareholder with 100 shares in the corporation will receive around $316. The majority of shareholders, six in 10, according to Calista, live in the Y-K Delta region, and around a third are under 18 years old.

Calista has registered more than 1,100 new shareholders in the past year, according to a press release.

Shareholders can expect distributions before April 4, with paper checks taking longer to arrive than direct deposits.

According to the corporation, this is the 48th distribution in its history. In total, Calista has distributed more than $160 million to shareholders since it was created.
Economy
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
See stories by Sage Smiley