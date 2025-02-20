Calista announces $13.1M spring distribution

The Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta’s regional corporation has announced that it will distribute $13.1 million to its almost 38,500 shareholders this spring.

The Calista Corporation said that the spring distribution will once again be its largest ever, surpassing last spring’s distribution of $12.1 million.

Calista said that its average shareholder with 100 shares in the corporation will receive around $316. The majority of shareholders, six in 10, according to Calista, live in the Y-K Delta region, and around a third are under 18 years old.

Calista has registered more than 1,100 new shareholders in the past year, according to a press release.

Shareholders can expect distributions before April 4, with paper checks taking longer to arrive than direct deposits.

According to the corporation, this is the 48th distribution in its history. In total, Calista has distributed more than $160 million to shareholders since it was created.