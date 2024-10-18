Western Alaska communities among recipients of new state food security grants

Tribal and rural communities across Western Alaska and the state will have the opportunity to bolster their access to food, thanks to $1.5 million in state food security grants recently announced by the Alaska Division of Community and Regional Affairs.

The funds are intended to be used to purchase bulk food, pay for shipping costs, and provide administrative support to arrange food delivery in rural communities around the state.

Among 34 recipients, ranging from villages and cities to religious and community organizations, around a quarter are from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region. These include the Umkumiut Native Village and Native Village of Tununak of Nelson Island, the villages of Aniak, Kwigillingok, and Marshall, and the cities of St. Mary’s and Chefornak.

In Bethel, more than $74,000 will go to the Bethel Community Services Foundation (BCSF), an organization that has long supported a range of social support programs around the city and region.

BCSF Executive Director Michele DeWitt said that the new funds will be vital for bolstering the foundation’s numerous food security-related projects, including leading the Bethel Food Bank and Pantry.

According to the state, food purchased with funds from the program will be distributed throughout 2025.

DCRA Food Security Grant Program Awardees:

