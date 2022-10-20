© 2022
Economy

Calista Corporation’s fall dividend totals $3.85M

KYUK | By Emily Schwing,
Steve Heimel
Published October 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM AKDT
Infighting at the Calista Corporation has devolved into multiple lawsuits.
Teresa Cotsirilos
/
KYUK
The Calista Corporation headquarters in Anchorage.

The Calista Corporation’s board met on Oct. 15 to approve the final amount for its November distribution to shareholders. Fall distributions have more than doubled since the Alaska Native corporation started paying them out in 2014. 

Calista shareholders will receive $1 per share this November. The Akilista payments come out of an investment fund the corporation established in 2014. On average, shareholders own 100 shares, according to the corporation. Calista’s shareholder numbers are on the rise, topping 35,000 this year.

"Through a shareholder-backed resolution previously, shareholders voted to have open enrollment for Calista descendents,” said Calista Communications Coordinator Russ Slaten.

This spring, Calista announced its largest payout ever: $9.8 million. The fall season Akilista distributions increased 15% since last year to total $3.85 million.

In a Facebook post this month, Calista told shareholders that they might see a deposit for zero dollars and zero cents in their bank accounts. The corporation was testing its direct deposit system to make sure accounts signed up for the service were still active. Fewer than half of Calista’s shareholders are signed up for direct deposit. Slaten said that the corporation is urging shareholders to use direct deposit because it’s a safe way to bank.

“For me, as a Calista shareholder, it makes it easier to not have to worry about getting it to the bank or worry about waiting for it to get through the mail. It just goes straight to the account," Slaten said.

The Calista Corporation will make a third payment to Elder shareholders, 65 and older, in December. Those payments are also pending board approval.

Emily Schwing
Steve Heimel
Perhaps the best known broadcasting voice in Alaska, Steve Heimel began his career at a radio station in rural Pennsylvania and worked his way up to two of the nation's Top Ten commercial media markets. He moved to public radio in 1974 for greater creative latitude and moved to Alaska in 1982, working for the statewide Alaska Public Radio Network for 32 years as Managing Editor, morning news announcer and host of the statewide “Talk of Alaska” call-in show.
