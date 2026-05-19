Bethel Regional High School celebrates graduation

On May 16, the 52 graduates of Bethel Regional High School (BRHS)’s senior class celebrated the end of an era. The class of 2026’s Warrior Dome commencement was filled with student speakers and yuraq.

Student-selected speaker Hannah Leinburger and teacher-selected speaker Maelynn Fredericks addressed their class. They were followed by the commencement speaker, former BRHS principal Alicia Miner.

Local, state, and national scholarships awarded over $1,000,000 to the class of 2026.

The commencement ended with the senior class yuraq, which received many pamyuas from the family-filled audience.

Congratulations to the class of 2026!

