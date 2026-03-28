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Slideshow: Day 1 of the 2026 Cama'i Dance Festival

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published March 28, 2026 at 10:05 AM AKDT
Cama'i 2026 Living Treasure Arevgaq Theresa John dances with the Qaluyaarmiut Yurartet group on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Cama'i 2026 living treasure Arevgaq Theresa John dances with the Qaluyaarmiut Yurartet group on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Dean Swope / KYUK
Members of Caputnguarmiut Yurartai of Chefornak on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Members of Caputnguarmiut Yurartai of Chefornak on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Singer and speaker Martin Paul on the Cama'i Stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Singer and speaker Martin Paul on the Cama'i Stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen / KYUK
One of the littest dancers on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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One of the littest dancers on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Original members of the Inuit soul group Pamyua return to the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Original members of the Inuit soul group Pamyua return to the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Dancers from the BRHS Warriors group take to the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Dancers from the BRHS Warriors group take to the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Phillip Blanchett of Pamyua on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Phillip Blanchett of Pamyua on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Dancers from the Imarrpigmiut group of Togiak on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Dancers from the Imarrpigmiut group of Togiak on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Dancers wear their finest furs and footwear on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Dancers wear their finest furs and footwear on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Members of BRHS Warriors dance group on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Members of BRHS Warriors dance group on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Pamyua members invite their families onto the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Pamyua members invite their families onto the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Members from the Delta Illusion Dance Company on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Members from the Delta Illusion Dance Company on the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Elias Komulainen / KYUK
Pamyua members invite their familes onto the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Pamyua members invite their familes onto the Cama'i stage on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Jojean George / KYUK
Members of the Qaluyaarmiut Yurartet group gather backstage at the Cama'i dance festival on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
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Members of the Qaluyaarmiut Yurartet group gather backstage at the Cama'i dance festival on March 27, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Dean Swope / KYUK

In a flurry of dance fans, drum beats, and applause, the 2026 Cama’i Dance Festival kicked off Friday, March 27 in the Bethel Regional High School Gym. An audience spanning from Elders to infants filled chairs and bleachers for an evening of musical events and tributes.

Friday evening’s lineup included performances from Bethel Warriors Dance Group, Caputnguarmiut Yurartai of Chefornak, Imarrpigmiut of Togiak, Pilot Station Dancers, and Atx̂am Taliĝisniikangis visiting from Atka.

Organizer Linda Curda presented this year’s dedication to Paniliar Theresa Abraham of the southwest coastal community of Caputguaq. She is honored for her work passing down traditional Yup’ik knowledge to younger generations and as a teacher of yuraq in her community.

Living treasure Arevgaq Theresa John is originally from the Toksook Bay community and was honored on Friday for her work as a Yup’ik culture bearer and academic. John later took to the stage, dancing alongside other members from the Nelson Island community in the Qaluyaarmiut Yurartet group.

Inuit-soul group Pamyua returned to the Cama’i stage, following their debut at the festival 30 years ago. The group welcomed family onto the stage for yuraq numbers. During their performance of their song “Seal Boy,” a group of fans formed to the side of the stage. Audience members danced along, already knowing the motions by heart.

Doors open Saturday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 29 at 12:30 p.m.
Tags
Arts, Culture & Community Features Camai Festival
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
See stories by Samantha Watson
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