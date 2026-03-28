Slideshow: Day 1 of the 2026 Cama'i Dance Festival

In a flurry of dance fans, drum beats, and applause, the 2026 Cama’i Dance Festival kicked off Friday, March 27 in the Bethel Regional High School Gym. An audience spanning from Elders to infants filled chairs and bleachers for an evening of musical events and tributes.

Friday evening’s lineup included performances from Bethel Warriors Dance Group, Caputnguarmiut Yurartai of Chefornak, Imarrpigmiut of Togiak, Pilot Station Dancers, and Atx̂am Taliĝisniikangis visiting from Atka.

Organizer Linda Curda presented this year’s dedication to Paniliar Theresa Abraham of the southwest coastal community of Caputguaq. She is honored for her work passing down traditional Yup’ik knowledge to younger generations and as a teacher of yuraq in her community.

Living treasure Arevgaq Theresa John is originally from the Toksook Bay community and was honored on Friday for her work as a Yup’ik culture bearer and academic. John later took to the stage, dancing alongside other members from the Nelson Island community in the Qaluyaarmiut Yurartet group.

Inuit-soul group Pamyua returned to the Cama’i stage, following their debut at the festival 30 years ago. The group welcomed family onto the stage for yuraq numbers. During their performance of their song “Seal Boy,” a group of fans formed to the side of the stage. Audience members danced along, already knowing the motions by heart.

Doors open Saturday, March 28 at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 29 at 12:30 p.m.